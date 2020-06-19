Felt cute, might delete later? Tyga seemingly tried to make a move on Zendaya but ultimately got cold feet and backed off.

The rapper, 30, flirted with the Euphoria star, 23, while promoting his new song, “Vacation,” on Instagram. “Tag someone you wanna take on vacation!” he captioned a clip from the music video on Thursday, June 18. “@Zendaya?” He added a side-eyes emoji after posing the question.

Tyga later deleted Zendaya’s handle, though that did not keep fans from trolling him. “Lmao did he really tag Zendaya?” one person inquired, while another wrote: “Tyga leave zendaya ALONE.”

One fan pointed out that the Disney Channel alum is dating Jacob Elordi. “Someone tell Tyga that Zendaya is taken lol,” the tweet read.

Zendaya and her Euphoria costar, 22, were first linked in August 2019 while vacationing together in Greece. “They looked like they were getting a little cozy,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

The twosome fueled romance rumors in October 2019 when they were seen on a movie date. “It was just the two of them out together,” an onlooker revealed.

After Zendaya and Elordi spent Thanksgiving together in Sydney, he finally addressed speculation that they are an item. “She’s like my sister,” he told GQ Australia in December 2019. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show.”

Despite his protest, the Kissing Booth star was spotted kissing the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress on the head in New York City in February. Us confirmed days later that the duo are dating.

Their Euphoria castmate Will Peltz approved of the love connection. “I have no predictions, but they’d definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!” he told Us in September 2019.

Before her relationship with Elordi, Zendaya was linked to her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Tom Holland, though they denied being more than friends on multiple occasions.