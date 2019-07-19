



Wendy Williams was spoiled rotten on her 55th birthday! The talkshow host, who turned another year older on Thursday, July 18, kicked off her special day with a celebratory meal at the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in New York City.

“On the way to #breakfast @Tiffanyandco,” she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a snapshot of her on her phone in the car. Since it was raining when she arrived at the legendary jewelry store, which boasts a trendy eatery called The Blue Box Cafe, an employee held a robin’s egg blue umbrella over her head to keep her birthday tiara and short black dress from getting wet.

After posing inside the fancy restaurant, Williams met her dining companion – makeup artist Merrell Hollis. Once seated, the pair toasted one another and enjoyed some tasty eats. The meal ended with a special dessert for Williams, which consisted of a birthday cake shaped like a little blue box from Tiffany & Co. with a separate piece of chocolate that read “Happy Birthday!”

“Breakfast @tiffanyandco! Happy birthday to me … civilized!” Williams captioned an Instagram shot of herself posing with the celebratory confection. “Go to my #IGStory to see how I spent my birthday and the new shoes I got! #hbd #cake.”

After her Tiffany & Co. visit, the former shock jockette did, in fact, do some shopping. Her purchases included the aforementioned sneakers, which came from Louis Vuitton and feature Swarovski crystal details. “Don’t you love them?” the Wendy’s Got the Heat author asked on Instagram Stories as she showed off her new kicks. “Happy birthday to me!”

“Thank you, benefactor,” she added with an exaggerated wink.

Earlier this month, Williams confirmed she was seeing someone new and was “crazy about” her new beau, who might just be the “benefactor” she mentioned in the midst of her birthday shopping spree.

The New Jersey native also picked up some additional designer duds, including a long black and gold double-breasted coat.

On Friday, July 19, Williams was still showing off some of her presents. She took to Instagram to share a photo of several gift boxes with a white flower arrangement on top. The card attached to the flowers read: “Happy birthday Wendy!!! Sending you lots of love,” and it’s signed by Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Beneath the flowers are two jars of pricey Petrossian caviar.

“Yeess the celebration continues!” Williams captioned the snap. “Thanks @krisjenner & @kimkardashian for the gorgeous flowers. Nas you’re next … c u tonight!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s birthday comes in the midst of a messy time in her personal life. In April, she filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter after rumors surfaced that he fathered a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Days after asking for a divorce, Williams revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she was staying in a sober living residence.

