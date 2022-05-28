A charcuterie board with a pescatarian twist! Top Chef judge Gail Simmons is all about the salad board — and luckily for foodies everywhere, she exclusively revealed the recipe for her Genova Tuna Romesco dish to Us Weekly.

“I love reaching for trusted shortcuts with high-quality ingredients,” the food writer, 46, tells Us about her Mediterranean-inspired salad board, which is made up of tuna, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and plenty of seasonings. “It’s high in protein, a great source of omega-3s and … perfect for the whole family!”

The reality star knows a thing or two about cooking for family: She and her husband, Jeremy Abrams, are the proud parents of daughter Dahlia, 8, and son Kole, 4. Fortunately, for Simmons — and for busy parents everywhere eager to try out her recipe — she breaks down the elegant tray into several easy steps, which is crucial when pressed for time or planning for a party.

The Talking With My Mouth Full: My Life as a Professional Eater author can relate to working moms who come home exhausted but still want to prepare healthy food for their family. “People think that I really come home at the end of the night and spend two hours cooking for my family,” she told Page Six in 2019. “I don’t know where they think that time comes from.” Instead, Simmons typically focuses more on breakfast, she revealed at the time.

“Breakfast time at my house is the meal that we’re always together for and we make a big deal of,” the TV personality told the outlet. “I also really believe in breakfast because I think it sets the tone for your day, especially for kids because they need energy.”

For those who have a few extra minutes or want to set aside some cooking time before a party — Memorial Day is just around the corner — Simmons’ salad board is filled with bright colors, luscious grill marks, spices, and bite-sized snacks. It’s a fun spin on the charcuterie trend, particularly for anyone who doesn’t eat meat.

Keep scrolling for Simmons’ mouth-watering Genova Tuna Romesco Salad Board recipe below:

Genova Tuna Romesco Salad Board

Ingredients for 4-6 servings:

3 large Roma tomatoes

1 roasted red pepper (skin removed and seeded or from a jar), coarsely chopped

½ cup roasted salted almonds or Marcona almonds

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

¼ tsp sweet smoked paprika

¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

¾ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cans of Genova YellowfinTuna in Olive Oil

Assortment of accompaniments (grilled vegetables such as spring onions, zucchini, bell peppers, marinated artichokes, radishes, olives, cheeses, charred or pre-served lemon, toasted nuts)

2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

Instructions:

1. Preheat the broiler. Cover a sheetpan with parchment paper or foil. Place the tomatoes on the sheet pan and broil until well charred on both sides, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer tomatoes to a bowl, allow to cool slightly, then remove the skin, core, seed and coarsely chop.

2. In the bowl of a blender, combine the tomatoes, roasted red pepper, almonds, garlic, vinegar, paprika, red pepper flakes (if using), salt and pepper until a chunky paste forms. With the blender on high speed, slowly drizzle in the oil, scraping down the sides of the blender when needed, until well incorporated but still a rustic texture. Transfer the romesco to a bowl and taste for seasoning. Allow the romesco to sit covered at room temperature for 1 hour before serving.

3. Right before guests arrive, assemble the board: With a large spoon, scoop a generous amount of the romesco into the center of the board. Using the back of the spoon, spread the romesco into a wide circle with a well in the center. Gently pile the Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil into the well. Place your accompaniments of choice around the romesco and tuna. Sprinkle the tuna with the chopped parsley just before serving.

