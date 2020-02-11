Valentine’s Day necessities traditionally include flowers, chocolate and cards, but this year, Yes Way Rosé co-founders Nikki Huganir and Erica Blumenthal are amping up the romance with their latest launch.

The wine and lifestyle brand, loved by celebrities including Abigail Spencer, Erin Ziering and Catt Sadler, decided to expand its product line to mini bubbles just in time for the holiday.



“We’ve always thought Valentine’s Day and rosé is a great love story. Nikki and I spoke about how much we adore mini things — and how much we think others do too — and knew we had to introduce our delicious bubbles into a petite single-serving size that could be easily gifted as a token of affection,” Blumenthal tells Us.

The reason they make such a great present? “On Valentine’s Day, small gestures go a long way, and gifting one to your boo or bestie shows them the love,” Huganir says.

Besides gifting the mini bottles to a loved one, they’re a great addition to any celebration.



“We love to casually drink sparkling rosé and couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Galentine’s Day than sipping bottles of mini bubbles with our girls,” Hunganir adds.

Other necessities you’ll need to plan the perfect fete according to the two friends: “Everything about our brand, and especially these bottles, complements traditional Valentine’s Day decor and the red and pink palette. Whether it’s roses, heart-shaped boxes or candy hearts, one of the minis instantaneously adds a romantic vibe,” Blumenthal says.

“The dry sparkling brut rosé pairs beautifully with both sweet and savory food. With that said, on Valentine’s Day, it’s best to enjoy it with a special treat like cupcakes, chocolate or soufflé,” Hunganir reveals.

Yes Way Rosé Mini Bubbles are available for $5.99 at Target locations that sell wine nationwide.