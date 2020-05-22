Memorial Day and National Wine Day both fall on Monday, May 25, so if there’s one thing you need to celebrate both, it’s a good bottle of rosé.

Luckily for Us, Yes Way Rosé cofounders Nikki Huganir and Erica Blumenthal, known for creating chic wine bottles and accessories, told Us Weekly the necessities we need to have an epic celebration at home in quarantine.

Cardi B, Jessie James Decker and More Stars Show Off Their Memorial Day Eats

For starters, Blumenthal recommends adding elements of normalcy into your party when it comes to food choices, cocktails and outfits.

“I’ll be grilling a backyard bbq-style dinner indoors and making sure the fridge is stocked with rosé,” she says. “I’ll also be putting on a whole beach look including a swimsuit, sunscreen, cover-up and walking around the house with a can of our rosé pretending I’m doing the real thing.”

Huganir suggests amping up the holiday by DIY-ing your own frozen treat. “Fill an ice cube tray with Yes Way Rosé and let it freeze so it becomes a slushy like consistency. And whenever you need to cool down a glass throw in a rosé ice cube and it does the trick,” she spills.

Memorial Day Weekend Must-Reads

Whether you’re quarantined with your friends, family, roommates or simply planning to have a Zoom or FaceTime party, a fun dress code or group activity is key.

Blumenthal’s pick: “A game of Cards Against Humanity is bound to make everyone laugh!”

As for Huganir, her attire will include Hawaiian style shirts this year. “Creating a theme helps to make a virtual party extra fun. Everyone can dress the part, play some music, and sip an on-theme cocktail like mango coconut frosés,” she explains.

If you’re looking for an effortless approach, Blumenthal thinks drinking straight out of a can will set the mood.



Celebrity Foodies

“To get that feeling of being out with friends I like to drink straight out of a chilled down can. The experience is totally transportive to a day at the beach, being at a baseball game, or concert with friends,” she says.