Get your sweet tooth ready. Zac Efron’s favorite chocolate brand is dropping one of its best-selling candies in the U.S. for the very first time.

Just in time for Easter, the Icelandic artisanal chocolate brand Omnom Chocolate released a limited edition launch of their famous chocolate bunny, Mr. Carrots, earlier this month. Since its creation in 2019, the geometric rabbit — handcrafted in Reykjavik, Iceland — has continued to sell out over the years.

Though the company’s treats have been on American shelves since 2014, Omnom garnered newfound attention after appearing on season 1 of Efron’s Netflix travel series Down to Earth in 2020. While taking a tour of the Nordic country, he got a behind-the-scenes look into Omnom’s sustainable chocolate-making process and even created a bar of his own. Following the show’s premiere, the company surpassed its total amount of U.S. sales up to that point.

A limited batch of 500 Mr. Carrots chocolate bunnies are available to purchase on the company’s website for $49.99 each.

“Icelanders have a huge affinity for chocolate Easter eggs, with millions produced across Iceland every season,” said Chef Kjartin Gíslason — who cofounded the brand with friend and entrepreneur Óskar Þórðarson in 2013 — in a press release statement. “Given our unique take on Icelandic chocolate, we were excited to be a part of the Easter celebration, in true Omnom style. This meant focusing on delicious, high-quality chocolate while also incorporating our notable brand aesthetic and geometric design.”

He continued: “Following a few years of experimenting and brainstorming, our first-ever chocolate bunny – Mr. Carrots – was born. This will be the furthest he’s traveled, and he’s as excited as we are to be a part of everyone’s Easter festivities in the U.S. this year.”

Though the Greatest Showman star’s Netflix series premiered in July 2020, Efron, 35, shared snaps from his trip to Iceland via Instagram back in 2018. “Iceland … where the lakes boil,” he captioned a video of himself and his younger brother, Dylan Efron, walking along the edge of a lake, whose warmth comes from an active volcano nearby.

Zac also celebrated his 31st birthday while filming abroad. “Feeling all the birthday love,” he captioned a picture of himself in Iceland in October 2018. “So grateful for everything and everyone in my life. Thank you! Love you all!”

The first season of Down to Earth — which followed Zac as he learned about wellness and sustainability while exploring other countries’ cultures — also saw the Baywatch star travel to places such as France, Costa Rica, Sardinia, Peru, Puerto Rico New York City and the Amazon rainforest. Season 2 premiered in November 2022 and saw the High School Musical actor explore the biodiversity of Australia.

When he’s not sharing photos from his many travels or behind-the-scenes photos from his latest projects, Zac’s sharing sweet pics of himself and his family — including Dylan, 31, mom Starla, dad David and 3-year-old sister Olivia.