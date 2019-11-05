Chrissy Is Game to Attend Your Wedding … But There Are Rules

When a fan named Lillian asked Teigen to attend her wedding in June 2020, she agreed, but with one big caveat. According to the Lip Sync Battle cohost, her hubby is frequently asked to perform at weddings he goes to, so she agreed to guarantee the pair’s attendance so long as Lillian promised they can “literally just drink and dance.”

Teigen concluded: “If so, we’re in!!” and her willingness to celebrate with strangers caught the attention of her social media followers. “Now I want to get married just so just so @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend can attend… as guests and only guests,” mused one Twitter user.