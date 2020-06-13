Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi’s Hampton Water

The musician launched Hampton Water in early 2018 with his son. The wine was named the Top Rosé of 2018 by Wine Spectator, and the No. 83 wine in the world. “It’s an incredible honor to be on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018, let alone ranked as the top rosé,” the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer said in a press release at the time. “It’s a true testament to all of our hard work and I could not be more proud to share our excitement for, and love of, Hampton Water with people all over the world.”