Quarantine meal prep is about to get a whole lot easier! As the coronavirus outbreak continues, the daily struggle about what to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner gets harder and harder, especially if you’re not used to cooking so frequently.

With that in mind, chef Serena Wolf shared six easy-to-prepare quarantine meals exclusively with Us Weekly. The best part about each of these tasty dishes (which are suitable for lunch or dinner) is that they’re a cinch to make, even for non-cooks.

For example, the 33-year-old culinary pro, who is the author of The Dude Diet and The Dude Diet Dinnertime, shared her recipe for sloppy Joes, which she refers to as Sloppy Josés. In this case, the school lunch staple gets a much-needed upgrade thanks to an array of spices (which you likely already have at home), some sharp cheese and all those canned beans everyone hoarded when the health crisis began.

“Use any ground meat and whatever type of beans you have on hand,” Wolf told Us, highlighting the dishes’ adaptability.

The food blogger’s spinach-artichoke grilled cheese is another elevated version of a classic meal that will easily up your quarantine cooking game without drastically increasing the amount of time you spend in the kitchen. Instead of simply throwing some cheese between two slices of bread, Wolf’s recipe calls for the addition of spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and plain Greek yogurt. Aside from giving the dish a healthy-ish makeover, these ingredients also add texture and flavor to the beloved comfort food.

Wolf made it her mission to lighten up certain popular meals after noticing her boyfriend (now husband) was “nutritionally clueless” and her 2016 book, The Dude Diet, evolved from that endeavor. “I wanted to show [my boyfriend] that he could still eat all of the things he loves, but in a healthier way,” she told Us exclusively in February 2019. “So I started revamping his favorite foods — everything from lasagna to chicken fingers to burgers — and just cutting out all the processed stuff and working in more whole grains, leaner meats and vegetables, in a non-scary way.”

She added at the time: “[The book] is really just for anybody that doesn’t want to give up whole food groups or count calories and wants to keep eating the foods that they love. I like to say it’s like a cookbook for the rest of us — those of us who want to eat in the middle. I literally created The Dude Diet for people who hate rules.”

The Dude Diet Dinnertime, which Wolf released in 2019, focuses primarily on dishes intended for the last meal of the day.

Scroll down to see Wolf’s tasty yet easy-to-make quarantine dinner recipes!