Awesome Avocado Tuna Melts

No avocado? No problem. “Use mayo instead,” Wolf advised.

Makes 2 servings

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 slices turkey bacon

• 1/2 large ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and diced

• 1 small shallot, minced

• 2 tbsp minced bread and butter pickles

• 1 tbsp pickle juice from the pickle jar

• 2 tsp fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 5-ounce can albacore tuna canned in water, drained

• Kosher salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 whole-wheat English muffins, split in half (or two large slices whole grain bread)

• 1 small tomato sliced into four rounds (optional)

• 1/4 cup grated mild cheddar cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cook the turkey bacon in a skillet over medium heat until browned and crispy, about 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool slightly, then finely chop.

2. Meanwhile, place the avocado in a medium bowl, and mash until very smooth. Add the shallot, pickles, pickle juice, fresh lemon juice and Dijon mustard and mix to combine. Add the tuna and chopped turkey bacon and mix again. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Pre-heat the broiler on high.

4. Toast your English muffins. Top each muffin half with a quarter of the tuna mixture, a slice of tomato (if using), and 1 tablespoon of cheese. Broil for 1-2 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Feel free to get some hot sauce involved if you’re into spice.