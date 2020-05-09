Indian Spiced Chicken Stew with Cauliflower and Chickpeas

For those who don’t eat meat, Wolf said you can whip up a vegetarian-friendly version of this dish by “doubling the chickpeas and adding a little extra cauliflower.”

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

• 1.5 tbsp virgin coconut oil (Yes, you can use olive oil or vegetable oil if you like.)

• 1 small yellow onion, minced

• 4 large garlic cloves, minced

• 2 tsp ground coriander

• 2 tsp paprika

• 1 1/2 tsp garam masala

• 1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

• 1 tbsp peeled and grated fresh ginger

• 1 tbsp tomato paste

• 3 cups finely chopped cauliflower florets (aim for 1/2-inch inch pieces)

• 1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 1 15-ounce can tomato puree

• 1 cup light coconut milk (from a can)

• 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth (water is also fine)

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

For serving:

• 2 cups cooked brown basmati rice (optional)

• Fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven or sauté pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the onion and garlic and cook for about 5 minutes or until the onions are soft and translucent.

2. Add the coriander, paprika, garam masala, cumin, salt, cayenne, ginger and tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes to toast the spices and mellow the acidity of the tomato paste. Stir in the cauliflower, chickpeas, tomato puree, coconut milk and chicken broth, scraping the bottom of the pan with a spatula to release any toasted spice remnants, and bring to a simmer. Slice the chicken breasts in half crosswise, then add them to the stew. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 20 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender and the chicken is cooked through.

3. Carefully transfer the chicken to a cutting board. Shred the meat with two forks, then return it to the pot. Turn off the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Taste and season with a little extra salt and/or lemon juice if needed.

4. Divide the brown rice (if using) between four bowls. Ladle the stew over rice and top with plenty of chopped cilantro.