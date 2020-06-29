Special delivery! While at home recovering from breast implant removal surgery, Chrissy Teigen decided to put together an adorable care package for some of her closest friends.

The tasty gift, as the Cravings author, 34, explained via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 28, consisted of all the fixings needed to make her go-to quarantine snack. “I’m almost done filling my little baggies for my perfect bite,” Teigen explained of her thoughtful present, which she presented in a mini grocery cart. “The whole idea behind this cart is that I’ve been really obsessed all quarantine with this snack on these crackers. I have such a specific way of doing it, like, it’s a very specific bite, and it just makes me so happy. I love it so much.”

As the Bring the Funny judge noted, the snack is made with fermented chili flakes, a specific brand of crackers, avocado mixed with garlic and kosher salt. It’s also topped with Sungold tomatoes.

“I included the press for the garlic, the little garlic peelers which a lot of people don’t use and the kosher salt that we love using so much,” Teigen continued as she went through some of the items in the small cart.

Each cart was also filled with a recipe card, a note from the star and some avocados to make the treat, which the cookware designer placed in small plastic bags. In an effort to stave off any potential criticism for her bag choice, Teigen explained: “Obviously now I’m like, ‘Why did I use these bags?’ Plastic bags suck, obviously. Next time I do this, I won’t use that.”

She continued: “I wanted it to look as much like a little grocery cart as possible so that’s why I used these bags, but this is just a little test run with all of my good friends … I’ll find an alternative next time. I didn’t realize it until I did it.”

When Teigen realized the chili flake pouches she assembled might fall out of the carts, she enlisted her daughter Luna, 4, for some assistance. “Look who’s helping me,” she gushed as the toddler removed the chili pouches from each package.

“I think I found a solution,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost later explained. “I’m taping my letters shut with the chili.”

Scroll down to see everything that went into Teigen’s “perfect bite” care packages!