Giving back! Chrissy Teigen did her part to help some hardworking restaurant employees by gifting them some very helpful care packages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Bring Me the Funny judge, 34, dropped off plenty of her Cravings merchandise to the employees at Howlin’ Ray’s, a fried chicken restaurant in Los Angeles’ downtown neighborhood, on Tuesday, June 9.

The eatery’s official Twitter page thanked Teigen for her thoughtful present, sharing a photo of three workers holding their gift baskets and tweeting: “@chrissyteigen THANK U SO MUCH THEYRE SO BEAUTIFUL WE ALL CRIED #cravings #specialdelivery.”

The cookbook author responded to the virtual thank you and made it clear she was happy to do something nice for the employees at one of her favorite local restaurants. “You guys do so much incredible stuff, making the city of LA so, so happy,” she replied on Tuesday. “We love u and thank u and will support you through these sh–ty, sh–ty times!!”

When the Utah native began sending out her Cravings mailers last month, which included cookware, her Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook and a bottle of LVE Wine, she joked that her “rich” pals should stop asking for the free goodies.

“Please don’t ask for a box,” she quipped on her Instagram Stories at the time. “My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also, I see some of u asking and you’re literally rich.”

From the looks of it, Teigen, who is currently recovering from having her breast implants removed, is particularly fond of her latest collection. Last month, she took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that every dish in her California kitchen now comes from her own line. “The prettiest plate set in all of the land,” she said with a laugh at the time as she showed off the new light-gray dishes. “I finally got the full set, I had samples for so long. Now they’re here in my home and they’re so beautiful.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost added: “I can’t believe this came to life, it’s so cool.” She then flipped over a plate to give her followers a look at the branding on the back. “It has my name on it!” she gushed. “My entire kitchen is officially decked out in all Cravings.”

Teigen later proudly revealed that collection was “all sold out.”

The impressive feat occurred about three weeks after cookbook author Alison Roman came under fire for comments she made in a New Consumer interview about the star’s success. “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was, like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” the Dining In author said. “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.”