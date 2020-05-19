Chrissy Teigen has a very important PSA for all her affluent pals seeking free merchandise from her Cravings brand: stop.

The businesswoman, 34, has specially gifted her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection to many influential figures including Kourtney Kardashian and Shay Mitchell. Not only did the packages include cookware from her brand’s new line and her Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook, but it also came with a bottle of LVE Wine — a brand created by Teigen’s husband, John Legend.

After many of Teigen’s famous pals shared their gratitude for the special present, the Sports Illustrated model called out her other friends who have requested to receive the publicity package.

“Please don’t ask for a box,” Teigen wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 18. “My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also, I see some of u asking and you’re literally rich.”

Teigen followed up her written statement with a video message. The lifestyle guru explained how she used to give away PR packages she received from brands, but her perspective changed when she launched her own business.

“I started making my own and holy s–t, it’s a ton of work,” she said. “Shoutout and much love to people who do it on their own. I had a lot of help. … It’s very curated. It is like a labor of love. I will never ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely for being sent one.”

As the Lip Sync Battle cohost assured fans that “a ton of” giveaways are on the way, she clarified that her biting remarks were directed at her friends who have complained that their package hasn’t “gotten here yet.’”

Teigen explained that not all of the Cravings packages haven’t been mailed out due to her company being small. From there, she seemingly addressed comments cookbook author Alison Roman made this month about her career by noting how it’s not as “easy” as it may seem.

“Maybe that comes from someone putting it in your head that we’re just a content farm with endless money and just got so big so fast,” she said. “But I promise we didn’t, as great as it looks.”

Teigen found success upon entering the lifestyle space in 2016 when she published her first cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat. In the years that followed, she authored another cookbook and released the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware brand through Target.

Teigen revealed how “hurt” she was by what Roman, 34, had said about her success in the viral New Consumer story. The former Bon Appétit editor later issued an apology to the Chrissy’s Court star and organizing consultant Marie Kondo, whom she also blasted in the article.

“Among the many uncomfortable things I’ve begun processing is the knowledge that my comments were rooted in my own insecurity,” Roman wrote via social media on May 11. “My inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself and knocking others down — in this case two accomplished women — is something I recognize I most definitely struggle with, and am working to fix. I don’t want to be a person like that.”