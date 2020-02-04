Prepare to be amazed! Chrissy Teigen is the latest star to show off the inside of her neat pantry, and the food-filled room is seriously impressive.

The Cravings author, 34, took to Instagram on Monday, February 3, to give her fans a look inside the picture-perfect portion of her kitchen and could barely contain her excitement. “fuuuu-k look how purdy my pantry is!!!! neat freaks, swipe for an organizational orgasm,” she declared, encouraging her fans to look through the multiple photos she shared.

The star added, “Thank you, @riorganize!!!” giving a shoutout to the California-based home organization company and its founder, Ría Safford.

Judging by the photos, there isn’t a single food item out of place in Teigen’s pantry, which she shares with husband John Legend and their two kids — Luna, 3, and Miles, 20 months. In the first snapshot that Tiegen posted, it’s clear that every condiment (of which there are many) and nosh has its own designated spot.

While snacks such as individual servings of peanut butter and seaweed crisps are stored in open bins on a low shelf, the condiments are kept on plastic stands with their own small shelves, so everything is easily visible. Grains, nuts and chili peppers are each stored in individual see-through containers on the top shelf. And the containers boast their own labels for easy identification.

In a different portion of the pantry, the Target cookware designer has a shelf dedicated entirely to tea and healthy beverages. Below that, there’s a drawer filled with separate containers of different types of nuts.

Teigen was understandably psyched by her pantry and Safford had a great time working with the Bring the Funny judge. “@chrissyteigen thank you thank you thank you for trusting our team to deliver a pantry fit for one badass beautiful momma like yourself!” the organizational pro shared via her Instagram account.

She also revealed that Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, has a section of the pantry devoted specifically to some of her foods and spices. “@pepperthai2 thank you for treating us to pho and adding your insane garlic sauce!” Safford added. “We hope you enjoy the “Pepper’s Corner” we created for you!”

Scroll down to see more of Teigen’s hyper-organized pantry!