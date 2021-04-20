Private War Made Public

The former Disney Channel star clapped back, sharing screenshots of her DMs conversations with The Bigg Chill on social media. “We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers’ needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive,” the company wrote to the singer.

Lovato then attacked the shop’s lack of service, admitting her time there was not pleasant. “Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude,” she wrote. “The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to (opioid) overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”