Jameela Jamil Slams Khloe Kardashian for Promoting Eating Disorder Culture

New year, same drama. Jameela Jamil is coming for Khloé Kardashian yet again after the she shared an ad for Flat Tummy Co. weight loss shakes via her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 7.

In her lengthy caption for the post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, acknowledged that she employs a “a personal trainer and a nutritionist,” but still credited the drinks with helping her lose weight.

“Everything counts,” the E! personality declared. “THESE SHAKES WORK to help get that tummy back to flat, especially after a super busy holiday season, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.”

Kardashian then told her followers to “trust” her before encouraging them to get a 25 percent discount on the same shakes she drinks.

The Good Place star, 33, who has called Kardashian out for her promotion of diet shakes and other weight loss products numerous times in the past, sounded off on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah,” she tweeted along with Kardashian’s ad.

Many social media users sided with the Brit and encouraged the Good American designer to do better. “Stop posting this garbage,” wrote on person on Instagram. Asked another: “Would you let True drink this?”

Jamil then took things a step further on Instagram, asking of the Kocktails With Khloé alum, “IS SHE POOR?”

That rhetorical query is undoubtedly a reference to the money the California native makes in exchange for promoting Flat Tummy Co.’s products on her social media channels.

In March 2019, the Revenge Body host’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, responded to some of Jamil’s past criticisms and opened up about why she and her famous siblings endorse various products on social media, including those that promote weight loss. “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s, like, a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” the KKW Beauty founder, 39, told The New York Times at the time. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re OK with that.”

Jamil, for her part, strongly disagreed with Kim’s take on the situation. “I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next,” she tweeted in response, adding a thumbs-down emoji for effect.

Prior to Kim’s retort, the Freshly Squeezed alum called out Khloé in January 2019 for sharing a Flat Tummy Co ad. “No. F–k off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls,” she tweeted at the time. “I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”