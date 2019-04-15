Didn’t see it coming. Jameela Jamil has openly slammed celebrities many times for promoting weight-loss products and glorifying diet culture. But the Good Place actress explained that she never thought her feud with the Kardashians would escalate to where it is today.

Jamil, 33, admitted at Create & Cultivate’s Desert Pop-Up in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, April 13: “Obviously, how things have gone between us [in the past year] was not expected.”

The British actress also revealed that she never wanted to start drama with the famous family. “A year ago, I saw a picture of all of the Kardashians … with numbers of their weight written across them rather than how much money [they make], how [much they are] worth and [how they] have built up this empire,” she noted. “And those are the only kind of numbers we ever see on men — we see how much money they are worth, or what kind of jobs [they have], or how many awards they’ve won.”

The former radio DJ continued that weight should not be “the most important information we think there is about women” and they should be seen for all of their accomplishments including “financial independence [and] activism.”

The former Playing It Straight host’s beef with the Kardashians began in January when she called out Khloé Kardashian for posting about diet culture on her Instagram Stories. “2 things a girl wants: 1) lose weight 2) eat,” the screenshot read.

Jamil found the message “sad” and expressed empathy for the Good American cofounder, 34. “Sending love to this poor woman,” the Brit mused on social media. “This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

The back and forth continued in March when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star advertised Flat Tummy Tea on Instagram. Jamil commented, “If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy … then I guess I have to.”

The How to Build a Girl actress later told Us Weekly that she was “not trying to cancel” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, but rather encourage her to “start being more responsible … for the mental health of young people.”

But despite Jamil’s admission, Kim Kardashian took offense to her criticism. “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority,” the Selfish author, 38, told The New York Times in March. “If someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider.”

Jamil fired back on Twitter: “Essentially, ‘f–k the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money.’” Days later, she excitedly noticed that Khloé deleted the meal replacement post from Instagram.

The former Official Chart host gushed, “There is hope after all…”

