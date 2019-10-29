Get ready to have your mind blown with some wild and crazy Halloween-related food facts!

Since Halloween is a food-based holiday (it does, after all, revolve around asking strangers for candy while wearing funny outfits) it’s no surprise that there’s a plethora of eats-related data associated with the annual celebration.

For example, did you know that it’s estimated Americans will spend approximately $2.6 billion buying candy for Halloween in 2019? According to annual research from Candystore.com, that figure is so massive because sweet treats are a must-have for nearly everyone who opts to observe the autumn holiday. More specifically, of the 172 million Americans who celebrate Halloween, 95 percent of those people will purchase candy.

What’s more? As lofty as that $2.6 billion figure may seem, it’s shockingly less than the amount of money Americans are expected to drop on decorations and costumes, respectively, in 2019.

Given the intense demand for nearly all forms of candy in the months leading up to October 31 each year, it should come as no surprise that Hershey’s, which produces treats including Kisses and Kit Kats, gets a massive head start on the production process. The company starts creating Halloween candy each spring, which leaves just enough time for the goodies to be packaged and shipped to stores in time for the start of fall.

As far as favorite candies go, Skittles stole America’s heart in 2018 and was named the most beloved sweet in seven states across the country, per Candystore.com. By comparison, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which are thought to be widely beloved, only took the no. 1 spot in five states — Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma — where the salty and sweet nibbles tied with Dubble Bubble Gum.

And even though Halloween is instantly equated with candy, October 31 is a big day for savory meals as well. As noted by Grubhub, a food delivery company, pizza was the most popular Halloween night food in 2018. Various forms of the Italian staple saw three-digit spikes when compared to other Wednesdays last year.

Scroll down for more mind-boggling Halloween food facts!