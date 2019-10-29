Hershey’s Starts Producing Halloween Candy Six Months in Advance

The food brand, which has four separate factories in Pennsylvania, is so serious about Halloween that it begins making candy intended for the holiday up to six months ahead of time. “As you can imagine, the planning for Halloween happens months in advance,” a spokesperson for The Hershey Company told The Patriot-News in 2016. “Most of our Halloween production occurs in the springtime so product can begin shipping in time to arrive on shelves at the end of summer in time for the transition to the fall season.”