Going green! Kourtney Kardashian is doing her part to make sure her California home is as eco-friendly as possible and she shared her go-to pointers via a recent Poosh post.

“Think about the items you use every day and how you can opt for a more sustainable option,” the post begins, noting that making your abode greener can start with something small and simple, such as tweaking your morning beverage routine.

“This is an obvious one, but if you make a coffee or matcha tea to-go each morning, invest in a reusable mug instead of disposable cups,” the article explains. “By the end of the month, you’ll have saved over 30 cups, which helps reduce the 16 billion disposable coffee cups that are used each year.”

The article also notes that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, has taken similar steps when it comes to packing lunches and snacks for her children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “By making thoughtful choices like avoiding single-use plastic bags and water bottles, these efforts slowly but surely impact our planet for the better,” the piece explained.

Another one of the Poosh founder’s go-to tips — ditching plastic water bottles in favor of eco-friendly reusable drinking vessels — has gotten her in a bit of trouble in the past.

Though the California native uses reusable bottles whenever she can (and even banned plastic bottles from her house entirely in February 2019), fans called her out for drinking from a plastic container during a KUWTK episode that aired in December 2019 in which she called out her sister, Kim Kardashian, for doing the same thing.

“Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian shit for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water,” a fan wrote on Twitter at the time. “So chaotic, I love it.”

Kourtney responded to the criticism with an honest reply, tweeting back, “I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there and no, I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true.”

Since the faux pas, Kourtney has been extra careful. Kim, 39, has also gotten rid of all the plastic bottles in her home, which she revealed while giving an in-depth tour of her kitchen and several refrigerators last month. Instead of plastic, the KKW beauty founder now uses glass bottles in her home.

