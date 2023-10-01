According to Jennifer Lopez’s personal chef, there are two foods she won’t eat. Bread, however, isn’t one of them.

In 2020, Lopez’s chef, Kelvin Fernandez, exclusively told Us Weekly that the pop star, 54, won’t touch salmon — “she’s just not a fan of the texture and the taste,” he explained — and she “isn’t a big fruit person.” When it comes to St. Pierre’s bread, though, Lopez loves to indulge.

The bakery, whose products you can buy at Walmart and other retailers, aims to bring “a little taste of Paris to your everyday lives” with their scrumptious-sounding offerings, which range from “soft brioche to delicious waffles and lace-thin crepes.” Brioche pretzel rolls are also on the menu for the perfect bite of salty and sweet.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Lopez’s favorite bakery brand and more of what stars are buzzing about this week: