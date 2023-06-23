Jennifer Lopez’s personal chef, Kelvin Fernandez, knows a thing or two about serving up flavorful dishes.

While the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 53, is known for her healthy diet, Fernandez previously told Us Weekly that he goes all out for her children, 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. (Lopez has been married to Ben Affleck since July 2022.)

“I have the free reign of what to cook, so in the morning for breakfast I get crazy with the kids,” the chef exclusively told Us in 2020, noting that he whips up “Captain Crunch-crusted French toast and eggs Benedict.”

Lopez, for her part, “is such a hard worker,” Fernandez gushed to Us at the time. “When she puts her mind to something, it’s incredible how much can be accomplished. When she wants something healthy, she’ll stick to it.”

Now, just in time for summer, the culinary expert is giving Us his tips — and exclusive recipe — for the perfect grilled steak (and a scrumptious-sounding side of parmesan mashed potatoes).

Before getting down to business, Fernandez recommends cleaning and seasoning your grill, as “excess oil will create flare-ups and affect the flavor of your steak,” he tells Us. It’s also imperative to temper the meat — he goes with a 1.5-lb. bone-in ribeye steak — meaning that it sits at room temperature “for no more than an hour” prior to grilling.

In fact, “patience is a virtue” when it comes to grilling the ideal steak, Fernandez notes, explaining that once it hits the grill, try to resist the urge to poke it or move it around.

“Resting does wonders for a steak — no foil tent needed. Fibers relax. Juices spread,” the cook shares. “Colors are recalibrated and flavors are retained.”

Keep scrolling for Fernandez’s best steak-grilling tips — and his recipe for Steak Au Poivre and Parmesan-Crusted Potatoes:

Tips for Grilling the Perfect Steak

Temper the Meat

Temper your meat before it hits the grill. Allow it to sit at room temperature for no more than an hour before your start grilling. This will help with even cooking time.

Season with Authority

A little salt and pepper go a long way. Don’t forget to season all sides of the meat, including the fat side, as well.

Leave the Steak Alone

Once the steak is on the grill, let it be. Don’t poke it, touch it or move it. The key is a beautiful crust.

Let the Meat Rest

Resting does wonders for a steak — no foil tent needed. Fibers relax. Juices spread. Colors are recalibrated and flavors are retained. Remember: Patience is a virtue.

Steak Au Poivre

Ingredients

1.5 lbs Bone-In Rib Eye

1 Tablespoon of Butter

1 Teaspoon of Fresh Ground Tri Color Peppercorns

2 oz Old Parr 12

2 oz heavy cream

Kosher salt to taste

Instructions

Have steak out for 15 minutes prior to cooking. Season steak with salt on both sides. In a hot pan add 3 oz blended oil. Add grill or sear for 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove steak and let it rest. In a small pan add butter and peppercorns. Cook for 2 minutes. Add Old Parr. Add heavy cream. Reduce for 1-2 minutes. Pour over sliced steak.

Parmesan-Crusted Potatoes

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 24 oz package baby Yukon potatoes cut in half

½ cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 ½ teaspoon of fresh chopped garlic

1 teaspoon of chopped fresh thyme and rosemary

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

Instructions

Preheat oven 425 degrees. Place butter in a ½ sheet pan. Throw in oven while butter is melting take potatoes and score in a cross hatch. Season with salt and mix garlic parmesan and herbs making a paste. Place potatoes cut side down in the mix and place side down on the pan with butter. Cook for 20-25 minutes and rest for 5 minutes before removing from the pan with a spatula.