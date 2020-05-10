Not a fan! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s chef, Kelvin Fernandez, shared that the multi-hyphenate has a healthy appetite — but there are two foods that won’t find their way on her plate.

“I know Jennifer doesn’t love salmon, so if I’m cooking salmon for the [table], I always got to do a sea bass or a halibut or cod for Jennifer because she’s just not a fan of the texture and the taste of salmon,” Fernandez, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

He added, “So those are just things that you learn over time. I can’t remember the amount of times that I would have to ask over and over again about dietary restrictions and allergies just because you don’t want to mess up, even though you know.”

Fernandez noted that everyone in the family has their own palettes. The “On the Floor” singer, 50, also doesn’t like berries — a snack that her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, enjoy. The culinary expert told Us that the family’s fridge is always well-stocked with the fruits.

“Sparkling water, always fruits and vegetables, like strawberries, even though Jennifer is not a big fruit person,” he said. “The kids love their fresh berries. There’s always greens like spinach, cucumber and celery to make green juice. They love starting their day with a green juice. Eggs is always the biggest one. Turkey bacon is always the biggest one.”

Fernandez explained that Lopez and her 44-year-old fiancé, Rodriguez, always make sure that their kitchen is prepped with plenty of food for their big family. The Hustlers star shares her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, for his part, is the father of daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

“I think the most important thing is that the pantry is always stocked, the fridge is always stocked,” Fernandez told Us. “The team does a very good job. I think what the most important thing is Jennifer and Alex love consistency, so the team does a great job following that up.”

The chef also detailed Lopez’s dedication to the diet regime she underwent in preparation for her Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year. The Grammy nominee eliminated carbohydrates and sugar from her diet — and had no problem calling Fernandez out for easing his restrictions when he made a “family-style” dinner one day.

“The next day she’s like, ‘Kelvin, you served me rice.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, there was chicken, there was salad. You grabbed the rice!’” he told Us.

Fernandez continued, “From that moment I said, ‘Alright, Jennifer. I’m going to serve you every single plate individually. Do not look at anyone else’s plate. Do not look at what anyone else has.’”

For recipes from Fernandez, follow him on Instagram and YouTube.

With reporting by Carly Sloane