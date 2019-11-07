Khloé Kardashian knows how to celebrate! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reached 100 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 6, and in honor of the impressive social media milestone, the Good American founder, 35, had herself a little fast-food feast.

The tasty array of eats, which came from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, a Kardashian family favorite, was apparently arranged by someone on the reality star’s team. “This is the nicest and meanest thing anyone has ever done because I want to eat it all,” Kardashian said with a laugh on her Instagram Stories.

“I love you guys!!” she wrote over the elaborate meal. The California native’s customized spread included multiple boxes of fried chicken and a container filled with chicken tenders. There was also a platter of chicken sandwiches, which boasted little flags that read “100 f—king million,” a reference to Kardashian’s social media feat.

The counter containing Kardashian’s eats was also decorated with pale pink butterflies. A matching sign featured her impressive Insta stats, and a piece of paper in front of all the fried chicken read, “Happy 100M! We love you Khloé!”

Despite calling the fried offerings “sabotage” in her Instagram Story, the Revenge Body host couldn’t resist the appeal of a Popeyes chicken sandwich. In a subsequent Story shared on the platform, Kardashian snacked on a sandwich while ridding in a car, and nodded along happily as she enjoyed the indulgence.

Though its unclear if the E! personality was chowing down on one of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwiches, which made their triumphant return earlier this month after selling out nationwide in August, Kardashian’s passion for Popeyes is well documented.

In March 2018, while pregnant with her daughter True Thompson, now 18 months old, the Kocktails With Khloé alum gave into her Popeyes craving had some food from the chicken chain delivered straight to her California home. The event caught the attention of a Twitter troll who quipped at the time, “It’s things like that, that make me wish I had those Kardashian perks.”

The then-pregnant star promptly clapped back, replying, “It’s called Postsmates or Uber Eats.”

