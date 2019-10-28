



It’s the comeback fast-food fans have been waiting for! Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen announced on Monday, October 28, that its ridiculously popular chicken sandwich will be making its triumphant return to Popeyes locations across the country next week.

The official return date for the beloved food item, which sold out across the country in August roughly two weeks after making its grand debut, is Sunday, November 3.

The “press release” declaring the sandwich’s comeback included only the aforementioned return date and a photo of the fried food item underneath the phrase, “I’m back.”

However, a video teasing the second coming of the sandwich was a bit more pointed and took aim at one of the Louisiana-based fast-food chain’s chief competitors. In the 20-second clip, a worker “fixes” a highway rest stop sign by adding “open Sunday” underneath Popeyes’ name. Directly next to Popeyes on the sign is Chick-fil-A, which includes a “closed Sunday” reminder. As Chick-fil-A aficionados (and Kanye West) know, that restaurant empire is closed every Sunday for religious reasons.

Popeyes first announced its popular sandwich was headed into early retirement (and poised for an eventual return) via a tweet shared on August 27. “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” the company explained, later encouraging customers to download the Popeyes app so they could be the first to know when the menu item came back.

The dish, which features buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickles and a spicy Cajun spread on a brioche bun, quickly went viral once consumers realized it was pretty darn tasty. In fact, the meal proved to be so popular that fellow fast-food chains including Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s gleefully threw shade at the delicious newcomer via social media not long after it was first released.

“Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” the Wendy’s Twitter account quipped after Chick-fil-A and Popeyes traded a series of barbs on social media.

Aside for being a hit with the masses, Popeyes chicken sandwich was coveted among the celebrity set as well. Cardi B traveled to at least two Popeyes locations on different coasts to get a taste, while the brand sent Diplo several sandwiches via private jet after it reportedly sold out so he could partake in all the food-related fun. “Popeye’s heard I wanted to try their sandwich so they sent me some in a jet,” the DJ wrote on Instagram on September 1.

Not surprisingly, Popeyes fans from all walks of life are eager for another chance to eat the buzz-worthy treat. “Only a Popeyes chicken sandwich could heal these wounds,” wrote one Twitter user. Added another: “Popeyes chicken sandwich was always my favorite superhero.”