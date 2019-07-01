Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson had quite the food-themed outing on Sunday, June 30. Hours before the emotional Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 finale aired, the mother-daughter duo took a sweet trip to L.A.’s Museum of Fruit.

While there, True, 14 months, kept herself entertained by playing with a variety of colorful, plastic foods. At one point, the smiling tot, – who wore a khaki coat, matching Burberry dress and white sneakers – posed in front of a watermelon swing and was immersed in a small ball pit filled with “berries.”

According to its website, the World of Fruit Museum is a multi-room experience with fruit that is “wholly unforgettable.” It is also billed as a place where discovery and delight “drive you from fruit to fruit.” There are even some fruity snacks to be had along the way.

True’s food-focused experience came as Kardashian, 35, was forced to relive the drama surrounding ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s transgressions with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Back in February 2019, the NBA player, who is True’s father, cheated on Kardashian with Woods, 21, at a gathering at his home. Once news of the pair’s makeout session emerged, Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian quickly imploded.

On Sunday’s season finale, the Good American founder struggled to come to terms with what Thompson, 28, and Woods had done. After Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, to discuss the cheating scandal, Kardashian angrily tweeted at her sister’s onetime BFF, blaming her for breaking up her family. She later apologized and clarified that both Woods and Thompson “violated” her.

However, if her smile-filled outing with True is any indication, it looks like Kardashian is finally ready to put the painful cheating saga behind her. Scroll down to see some adorable photos of baby True striking poses with several fruits!