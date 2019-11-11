Popcorn With Nutritional Yeast

Since microwave popcorn is loaded with chemicals, Poosh suggests going the DIY route when whipping up the movie night staple, which can also be a satiating snack. “Buy plain kernels and pop them in some butter, ghee, healthy fat or coconut oil. Add a little salt, maybe some pepper and a generous helping of nutritional yeast to give it a cheesy flavor, smell and color,” the post states. “Adding a little dill and onion powder gives it a sour cream and onion vibe. A major snack hack.”