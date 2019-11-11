Yogurt

Greek yogurt, according to Poosh, is full of probiotics that are good for kids’ guts, and it’s also a “protein powerhouse.” Dairy-free options such as coconut yogurt are also a healthy snack choice. As Poosh states, “The fats in either dairy or a coconut-based alternative will help them absorb other nutrients and focus better in school.”

The site also notes to steer clear of flavored yogurts, which are typically packed with sugar. Instead, the site suggests buying plain yogurt and adding a tablespoon of honey to sweeten the deal.