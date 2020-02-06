Opening up! Lea Michele is giving fans a look inside her neat refrigerator, which is stocked with plenty of nutritious foods.

The Glee alum, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 5, as part of her weekly Wellness Wednesday series to share some of her go-to foods. “Welcome back to Wellness Wednesday,” she wrote over a snapshot of her open fridge. “Today I’m going to show you a few of the items in my fridge at the moment.”

The Valentine’s Day star kicked things off by touting a non-dairy milk she currently loves. “My go-to milk alternative is usually almond, but I’ve been trying this macadamia one and it’s delicious,” she wrote over a snapshot of a carton of Milkadamia’s unsweetened vanilla macadamia milk.

The New York native, who is a vegetarian, also keeps her fridge stocked with fresh avocados and organic baby spinach, which she referred to as, “Key ingredients to have for a salad or avocado toast!”

When she’s in the mood for a “sweet treat” or a “great go-to snack,” Michele noshes on organic apple sauce. Another solid snack choice for the Scream Queens alum? Organic goat milk yogurt, which the former Broadway star eats plain or topped “with some fruit and granola.”

Judging by the photos Michele shared, some of the items she didn’t spotlight include bottled water and grapefruit juice, which both reside in a neat line on the top shelf of her fridge alongside some beer and a fresh lemon. She also keeps the kitchen appliance stocked with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, which take up the bottom two rows of drawers. Her favorites included oranges, baby carrots, apples and tomatoes.

The “Cannonball” singer spoke about her dedication to living a happy and healthy life in August 2018. “My quest with wellness has really grown over the past 10 years that I’ve lived in Los Angeles,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It’s not one thing, it’s not two things, it’s a lot of things combined that I feel all together really contribute to making me look and feel my absolute best.”

The key to feeling her best, Michele noted, is a healthy and balanced diet. “Every single thing that I put into my body is to nourish and fuel my body. I have always felt that food is fuel,” she told Us. “What you’re eating is going to help your body so I don’t eat junk food, I don’t eat processed food. I keep only fresh, healthy ingredients in my home so I can feel my absolute best.”

Scroll down to see inside Michele’s neat refrigerator!