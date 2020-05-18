Molly Sims is one organized gal! The Las Vegas alum shared a peek inside her refrigerator and pantry via Instagram and proved that she’s a big fan of keeping the highly trafficked areas of her home particularly neat, especially during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After showing off her family’s designated doughnut tray and hand sanitizer station, which are both located in the kitchen she shares with her husband, Scott Stuber, and their three children — Brooks, 7, Scarlett, 5, and Grey, 3 — Sims, 46, headed toward her refrigerator.

First, she opened a pair of lower drawers that were filled with various drinks, including 51-year-old Stuber’s favorite tea, boxed water and juice pouches for the kiddos.

“I love a label maker, all right? I was a nerd,” Sims proudly declared before opening the top portion of her fridge. “This behind me, is my [refrigerator], and it is severely labeled. I love it so much.”

Upon opening the fridge door to reveal dozens of neatly labeled food storage containers, the Wrong Missy star added: “It’s pretty good. We bake a lot, we cook a lot, people. I love it.”

Next up on the tour, Sims walked a few feet away from her kitchen and into the neighboring pantry, which she dubbed “my favorite thing in my house.”

According to the House of Style alum, the food-focused room, which has specific shelves dedicated to snacks, cereal, spices and more, was organized by The Home Edit. The Nashville-based organization brand counts Khloé Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow as fans and is known for revamping spaces using see-through containers, wooden baskets and more helpful tools.

The Yes Man star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month and shared what a typical day looks like for her and her brood during quarantine. “It’s crazy here,” Sims joked at the time.

After breakfast, which has been known to consist of doughnuts, Sims typically enjoys a 30-minute workout before sipping on a nutritious smoothie using ice, almond milk, fresh blueberries, vanilla protein powder and collagen peptides from Vital Proteins. “This keeps me going for two or three hours,” she said.

In addition to homeschooling her little ones, the Kentucky native told Us she is using this time at home to hone some new skills of her own. “I’m taking [virtual] cooking classes,” she explained.

Scroll down to see Sims’ impressive kitchen tour!