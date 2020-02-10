Oscars eats! The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony didn’t include a sit-down meal (à la the Golden Globes) but that didn’t stop the stars from making sure they were satiated and hydrated before, during and after Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday, February 9.

For example, child actress Julia Butters walked the red carpet with a turkey sandwich in her purse. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 10, made the meal at home before the awards show and tucked it into her $2,500 Marzook bag for safe keeping. Her reasoning? “I don’t like some of the food here,” she told Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman before the show began.

The American Housewife actress spoke more about her awards show must-have during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I was smart this time,” she explained. “The other awards I was hungry, I was starving, and sometimes either they don’t have food or I don’t care for the food.”

Once inside the Dolby Theatre, there was additional food and drinks to be had. Mark Consuelos, for example, joined his wife Kelly Ripa backstage during the show and feasted on some of the treats she had on hand for the famous faces she was interviewing over the course of the night. “Daddy’s in the candy,” Ripa, 49, said via her Instagram Stories as her spouse, 48, grabbed a Twizzler. “You can have whatever you want! You’re Mark Consuelos. You’re the talent.”

The Hope and Faith alum later showed off the rest of her backstage spread, which included champagne, tequila, chocolate and even more sweet treats — including a cake for birthday girl (and newly minted Academy Award winner) Laura Dern. “As long as you serve tequila and candy … they will come,” Ripa quipped.

Though Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t inside the Dolby Theater for the Oscars ceremony, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did hit up the afterparty circuit with her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. While on her way to one of the bashes with her siblings, the notoriously healthy eater nibbled on some King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls. The food was such an integral part of the 40-year-old’s night that she shared a snapshot of the package via her Instagram Stories.

Scroll down to see what even more stars ate before, during and after the Oscars!