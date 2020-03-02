Kardashians in Paris! Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are currently in the City of Light to take in several shows as part of Paris Fashion Week, but even the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars know that no jaunt to the breathtaking European locale is complete without some tasty eats and sweet treats.

Case in point: When Kim, 39, returned to her hotel room on Saturday, February 29, she was greeted with some sugary surprises, included a decadent chocolate cake and some other pastries.

The sweetest surprise, however, was undoubtedly a sugar disc adorned with the Kardashian-West family’s memorable 2019 holiday photo, which featured Kim, her husband, Kanye West, and the couple’s four children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months.

The family photo in question was also the one Kim revealed was photoshopped in order to include North. As the Selfish author explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2019, her firstborn was “having a day” when the picture was taken and opted not to pose with the rest of her famous family. “She refused to be in the shoot,” Kim explained to the talk show host at the time. “She was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle.”

However, when North was remorseful the following day, the aspiring lawyer posed with her eldest child in a separate set of images and later had her photoshopped into the family card.

Though 40-year-old Kourtney didn’t share any photos of customized sweets, the Poosh founder still managed to enjoy some of Paris’ tastiest creations. On Monday, March 2, the Los Angeles native stopped by the famous Café de Flore and treated herself to a cup of the eatery’s hot chocolate, which she posted a video of on her Instagram Stories. Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 7, could be heard talking in the background. “This does not taste like hot chocolate,” the elementary school student declared.

This family trip to Paris comes about two weeks after Kim and West, 42, visited France’s capital together and made headlines for an impromptu KFC run during which they used a self-ordering station. On February 20, that kiosk was adorned with a plaque commemorating the duo’s visit.

Scroll down to see more photos of what Kim and Kourtney have feasted on in Paris so far!