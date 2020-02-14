Celebrating with something sweet! Stars are enjoying Valentine’s Day with an array of treats, which they are eagerly showing off on social media.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example. Though Valentine’s Day isn’t until Friday, February 14, she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 12, and shared a look inside a bowl of colorful conversation hearts. The pastel candies had phrases such as “Kiss me” and “Ur the best” written on the front, though Jenner, 22, chose to zoom in on a yellow “Miss you” heart.

Believe it or not, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 10, by baking a batch of appropriately decorated cupcakes. The entrepreneur, who loves to bake in her spare time, adorned her festive desserts with pink icing and sprinkles shaped like red, white and pink sprinkles. She also wrote “XO” on top of each cupcake using red icing.

The makeup mogul’s mom, Kris Jenner, took a slightly different approach to the holiday. On Thursday, February 13, the businesswoman shared a snapshot of a large red candy heart via her Instagram Stories. The delectable dessert was created by chef Chris Ford, whose Butter Love & Handwork brand is known for crafting elaborate sweets. The dark chocolate heart Kris received is sprayed with seductive red cocoa butter and includes six burnt vanilla chocolate truffles inside. The treats can only be accessed by breaking the heart with the matching red mallet.

Chrissy Teigen, who received a similar gift from Butter Love & Hardwork, let her 3-year-old daughter Luna do the heartbreaking honors when the 33-year-old got the present earlier this month.

While some people crave chocolate or something sugary for Valentine’s Day, others opt to indulge their savory side instead. For well-known pizza fan Khloé Kardashian, that meant chowing down on a heart-shaped pie from California Pizza Kitchen on Tuesday, February 11. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, had been craving pizza, according to her Instagram Stories, so the delivery arrived at just the right time.

“Thank you @cpk!!” Kardashian wrote over a snapshot of her partially eaten meal. “Love you the most.”

Scroll down to see how more stars are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit!