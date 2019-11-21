



Khloé Kardashian is ready to indulge! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 20, to share her go-to “cheat food,” and it’s totally relatable.

The reveal came after Kardashian, 35, received a special delivery from a restaurant near her California home that just released a new dish. “So my favorite cheat food is pizza,” she explained, while focusing the camera on a pizza box from Fresh Brothers.

“They sent me their new menu item, which is this pizza,” the Good American designer added. “I don’t know why people do this to me, because I can’t say no.”

Still, as Kardashian noted, this particular pie wasn’t quite as indulgent as some of its cheesy and meat-covered counterparts. According to the box, this take on the Italian classic was made with Fresh Brothers’ new keto crust and is keto diet-approved. In fact, the gluten-free, high-protein meal contains just six grams of net carbs. Fresh Brothers, which is based in California, is also known for making pizzas using only all-natural ingredients.

“But if this is keto it must be better for me, right?” Kardashian wondered. “How do I feel good about eating this?”

Ultimately the California native was too curious to pass up this pie. “I guess I just eat it and love life!” she declared.

Kardashian’s love of pizza, it turns out, is well-documented. In an episode of KUWTK that aired in November 2017, the Revenge Body host hit up two iconic New York City pizzerias with her older sister Kim Kardashian, who was on a quest for some pizza before embarking on a “lifestyle change” to overhaul her diet.

Khloé also had an outdoor pizza oven installed on her Calabasas property in June 2018, shortly after she relocated to California following her split from Tristan Thompson.

Lately, however, the Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons alum has been focused on another carb-heavy food: bread. The reality star began baking her own loaves of bread in September and has since turned it into a bonding activity for her and her 19-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

Earlier this month the pair made bread together at home and Khloé referred to her toddler as “my baby bread baker.”

She added: “We bake bread together a few times a week. I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever.”