International eats! Sure, celebrities aren’t exactly traveling overseas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but before the outbreak began many stars happily shared photos of their overseas meals and snacks.

Take Kanye West, for example. The “All of the Lights” rapper was caught feasting on a bucket of fried chicken from KFC while in Paris for Fashion Week in February 2020. His wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a photo of him chowing down on her Instagram at the time and also shared a video showing the interesting way the couple procured the food.

Per the clip, West and Kardashian purchased the eats at a KFC outpost in the City of Lights using a self-ordering kiosk. The video featured the duo making their meal selection using a touchscreen and picking the food up at a nearby counter. Believe it or not, the station the Grammy winner and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used is now adorned with a plaque commemorating their visit.

Written in French, the plaque says, “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ordered at this kiosk 19.2.20.”

KFC France and ad agency Sid Lee Paris also created a custom fried chicken bucket made especially for Kardashian and West. The red and white custom carton is adorned with the lyric “Me and my girl split the buffet at KFC,” which is straight from West’s track, “Touch the sky.”

The Skims founder caught a glimpse of the personalized bucket on Twitter and gave it her stamp of approval by tweeting it and including three chicken leg emojis and three fire emojis.

“We took the opportunity to thank them for their visit by creating a bucket in their honor and by fixing a commemorative plaque on the kiosk as quickly as we could,” co-creative director at Sid Lee Paris, Clément Mornet-Landa, told Adweek at the time.

Model Gigi Hadid was a bit more low-key when she shared a photo of her own Paris pick-me-up via Instagram in February 2017. “Woke up in Paris .. ready for the last week of Fashion Month !!!,” the California native captioned a snapshot of herself sipping on a caffeinated beverage.

In February 2020, Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid enjoyed several fresh pasta dishes while they were in Europe for fashion week.

Scroll down to see more stars who have shared photos of their international feasts!