Miranda Cosgrove

The iCarly alum celebrated her 27th birthday at home with a cake that her mother baked for her. “Today was my Birthday. Here’s a picture of me with my half-cake that my Mom made from scratch that was supposed to be a full cake but half got stuck in the pan,” she captioned the Instagram selfie on May 14. “I had 5 candles, my mom and dad, and my oldest friend with me. Hope all the other people with quarantine Birthdays have memorable ones too and thanks for all the birthday wishes!”