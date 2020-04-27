Tiana Johnson

The youngest daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, celebrated her 2nd birthday on April 17 with a homemade Peppa Pig cake. The Baywatch star took to his Instagram on April 21 to share a snapshot of his little one with her dessert. “❤︎ is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our lil’ 2 year old tornado of love, strength & wit, baby Tia,” the actor captioned the photo. “Spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic.”