Duchess Meghan

On her now-shuttered lifestyle blog, The Tig, the royal shared one of her most beloved Thanksgiving dishes. “If you’re looking for an alternative to the famed and lauded turkey dinner that’s oh-so-popular this time of year, look no further than this delicious and easy recipe for Cornish game hens from Stanley Tucci’s delightful cookbook, The Tucci Table,” she wrote. Tucci’s recipe includes shallots, fresh sage leaves and pancetta.