Snacking in the sun! When the temperatures rise, many stars use it as an opportunity to go for a swim in a pool or at the beach. While taking a dip is nice, it’s even better if you’ve got some tasty treats and drinks to keep you full and happy as you read a book or work on your tan. Since many celebrities are staying close to home this summer because of the coronavirus crisis, it’s no surprise that several of them have taken snacking by the pool to a whole new level.

Take Sofia Richie, for example. In April 2020, the California native took to Instagram to share a peek at what a typical Wednesday amid the ongoing pandemic looks like for her. According to the post, the model listened to music, visited some farm animals and relaxed by her California pool with a book, her AirPods and a container of fresh blueberries.

For Olivia Culpo, the key to a good pool day is enjoying a glass of wine while you float in the water. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl did just that in July 2020 while she sipped on a glass of rosé while lying on a pool float. As she mused in the caption, “Wine not?”

As it turns out, the Rhode Island native loves to nurse a drink when she’s near the water. She also had a cocktail in hand during a beach vacation to Jamaica in September 2018 and later snacked on some fresh mango near the ocean as well.

As the I Feel Pretty actress told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2020, she and fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders “popped champagne” once that photo shoot was complete.

“That’s always, like, my go-to when I’m finished shooting — I want a glass of champagne,” she shared at the time.

Still, no one does poolside snacking quite like Sofia Vergara. The America’s Got Talent judge showed off an array of photogenic eats after going for a dip with her husband, Joe Manganiello. The star created a scrumptious spread that included cured meats, cheese, dried fruit and more.

Scroll down to see more stars snacking and drinking poolside.