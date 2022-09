Ellen DeGeneres

The daytime talkshow host started a trend when she hosted the Oscars in 2014 by gifting a clearly hungry audience with pizza slices in the middle of the show. “Pizza is here,” she said as she walked out on stage in front of a delivery man holding the pies. She then waded into the audience and handed out plates and pizza to Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and more. “Who has money?” she asked the crowd, inquiring about who could tip her helper.