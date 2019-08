Busy Philipps

During a guest-hosting gig on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Cougartown alum recalled working as a hostess at California Pizza Kitchen in high school. “It was the golden era of CPK, really,” she said. “And I ate free every time I worked. The servers weirdly got a discount, but they would give the host/hostess a free meal every time they worked. Maybe because we weren’t getting paid much.”