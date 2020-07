Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings author shared a “throwback” photo from her days as a cooking school student via Instagram in March 2020. “I always forget about this but I actually did go to cooking school,” she captioned a photo of herself grilling a piece of steak. “It was a few months and completely expedited but it remains one of my greatest memories (when I do remember it) – but my god, the shoes. Those I would love to forget.”