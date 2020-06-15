Tamra Judge is getting organized! The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Instagram on Saturday, June 13, to give her followers a peek inside several portions of her newly neat home.

The post, which was in honor of Small Business Saturday, included several snapshots of the 52-year-old’s tidy pantry, kitchen cabinets and more. “Did you know organizing your space reduces stress? An organized home means an organized life ❤️,” she explained in the caption. “I thought I was organized until I hired @simplyseasideorganizing to simplify my kitchen & master bathroom (now I want my whole house done.)”

The California native added: “I’ve always said, ‘You spend most of your time at home so make it beautiful.'”

She went on to note that the company she tasked with organizing her home, Simply Seaside Organizing, is “a local OC small business” run by a woman named Nicole Beverly. According to the Bravo personality, the brand “supplies @idlivesimply containers [and] baskets, throws out expired items, cleans areas, labels bins and makes everything functional and beautiful.”

In fact, the Simply Seaside Organizing Instagram account shared several “before” photos of Judge’s pantry in order to highlight all of the improvements made to the space. Pre-organization, the food-filled room was packed with all different types of snacks strewn across multiple shelves and storage racks.

After some help from the California-based business, all of Judge’s food items were organized by type, using a mixture of labeled woven baskets, clear plastic bins and rotating racks. For example, while all of the crackers are now kept in their own woven basket, the pastas are stored in a clear container while all of Judge’s various nut butters have a spinning rack all to themselves.

This kitchen revamp came amid a tumultuous time for Judge, who married Eddie Judge in June 2013. She announced her exit from RHOC in January after 12 seasons as a Housewife, and in February she found out that her ex-husband, Simon Barney, was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.

Though Tamra was once estranged from her and 55-year-old Barney’s three children — Sidney, 21, Spencer, 19, and Sophia, 14 — her ex’s illness has actually brought everyone closer together. In May, Tamra, who also has a 34-year-old son Ryan from a previous relationship, told Us Weekly exclusively that everyone is getting along “better” now, adding: “We’ve all rallied together.”

Scroll down to see inside Tamra’s newly neat pantry and kitchen!