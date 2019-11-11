Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans quarterback got his hands on the sandwich when Popeyes reintroduced it in November 2019 and he credited the coveted food item with healing his eye following a football injury. The pro athlete’s eye was bloodshot and swollen after he got kicked in the face during a game in October 2019, but apparently the sandwich was enough to get him on the mend. “The key is, it was the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week that helped the eye,” Watson told the NFL Network’s Melissa Stark after his team bested the Jaguars in London on November 3.