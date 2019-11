Lauren Manzo

The Manzo’d With Children star gave the sandwich a shot in November 2019, but she wasn’t exactly blown away by it. After ordering a bunch of Popeyes — including rice, mashed potatoes and the sandwich — to her New Jersey salon, the reality star had no choice but to give the popular food item a taste. “I’m gonna put this on record,” Manzo said via her Instagram Stories. “Popeyes: Your sandwich sucks balls. Trash. Trash! Disgusting.”