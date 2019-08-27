Celebrities gotta eat! The stars came out in droves to attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Monday, August 26, and while the awards show was packed with jaw-dropping moments, many celebs only had one thing on their mind: food.

For example, Lil Nas X feasted on a panini hours before the show began. While that might not sound so unusual for a rapper who has a song named after the Italian sandwich, the Georgia native actually chowed down on the food after surprising a fan with a panini of her own. “It’s the day of the VMAs and I’m about to surprise a fan who loves my new single, ‘Panini,’ with a panini,” he said on Instagram. The musician and his fan then proceeded to eat their sandwiches (from Panera Bread, no less!) together.

The star-studded evening wasn’t just about eats, either. Plenty of famous faces also calmed their nerves before the show with a little bit of liquid courage. Bebe Rexha, for example, made a pit stop at a bar in Newark, New Jersey, on the way to the venue. “I need a shot, so we stopped here,” the bathrobe-clad singer said on Instagram Stories as she walked into the bar.

Once the show was over, the stars could really let loose. For Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, who won Best Pop Video for “Sucker,” that meant heading out for a celebratory, post-show meal.

Scroll down to see what more celebrities ate before, during and after the 2019 VMAs!