Adrienne Bailon

The Talk cohost made most of her fans seriously squirm in January 2019 when she shared via a YouTube video that the secret to her tuna salad is fruit punch. “I’ve been told that I make the most incredible tuna fish salad,” the star gushed. “You guys don’t even understand. My tuna fish does not taste fishy, number one. And number two, it’s got mad flavor.” As for the addition of the sweet drink? “No one can tell me that doesn’t taste bomb,” the New York native declared.