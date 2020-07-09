Keeping busy in the kitchen! Gwyneth Paltrow shared several dishes she’s been making for her family while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her picks are as tasty as you would expect.

The Politician star, 47, included several of her go-to meals and snacks in a post published on her Goop website on Wednesday, July 8, as a way to help others combat any “recipe fatigue” during this challenging time.

“Home is where the heart is. Right now, it’s also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are,” Paltrow wrote in the article. “I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I’ve found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane.”

When it comes to food — which the Iron Man star prepares for her children with ex-husband Chris Martin, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, as well as her current husband, Brad Falchuk — Paltrow noted she’s “cooking somewhere between one and three meals a day.”

The Academy Award winner’s week starts with some meal prep, which typically includes making a salad dressing and a batch of sweet potatoes and beets that will last the family an entire week. Paltrow noted that Falchuk, 49, is a serious sweet potato fan and has them as a snack “every day.”

To make lunch and dinner prep a bit easier, Paltrow, who has authored five cookbooks, prepares a pot of lentils. She then uses the legumes to add protein to her meal. Her favorites include lentils with frisée and a poached egg and mashed potatoes with butter topped with lentils, which the star describes as “almost like a vegetarian riff on shepherd’s pie.”

The It’s All Easy author is also a fan of cooking with her family. In April, she and Moses prepared dumplings together, and Paltrow was seriously impressed by her teen’s cooking skills as he chopped garlic like a pro.

“We religiously follow @eater_la who graciously let us know via one of their guides that the venerable @mama_luskitchen was selling their famous dumplings frozen,” the Contagion star captioned a series of Instagram videos that detailed the pair’s cooking experience at the time. “Moses made the dipping sauce. The rest is history.”

Scroll down to see what Paltrow has been cooking and eating while in quarantine!