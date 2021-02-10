Say hello to Glam Squad Confidential by Us — a podcast dedicated to the latest dish and service from Hollywood’s hottest hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, mega-influencers and their beauty and style support staffs — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity style gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup, style, skincare and more. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome ‘Bachelor’ alum, influencer, New York Times best-selling author and running enthusiast Andi Dorfman. The reality beauty just launched an app, Andorfins, dedicated to inspiring people to get their run on and reach their goals, boosting confidence and living their best lives. The 33-year-old beauty tells Us why she started the app, how you, too, can run a 5K and why she chose Girls on the Run as the charity partner for her recently launched merch, and may we say, the Solemates Sweatshirt Set is essential wardrobe for Galentine’s Day!

The Georgia native reveals what fits she prefers for running (oh, hello, adorable matching sets from Fabletics!) and why it’s important to feel good about how you look when you work out. She also shares how approaching what she wears to work out is surprisingly similar to choosing an outfit for the red carpet. Listen to the episode and get the scoop!

Speaking of red carpets, Dorfman is known for creating her own looks and she spills the details on why she decided to make her own outfits and how she’s pulled them off, including the head-turning red sequin number she rocked as one of Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers. Since she has some experience with smiling for the cameras, Dorfman spills her top beauty tip and it’s perfect inspo for selfies! You are not going to want to miss this one — so listen to the full podcast above!

But perhaps the dishiest part is when the Single State of Mind author tells Us what it was like getting glam for the Bachelor (when she had to DIY) and when she was The Bachelorette and got a glam squad. You’ll never believe the A-list celebrity she shared a dress with!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Dorfman’s tip for the one surprising wardrobe piece that works on absolutely everyone — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!